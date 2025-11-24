JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $461.11 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of Gartner worth $461,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $234.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gartner from $280.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

