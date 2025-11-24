Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of PPG Industries worth $78,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PPG Industries by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $130.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

