LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $44.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -146.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.