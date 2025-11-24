JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.64% of Moody’s worth $576,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $479.91 on Monday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.