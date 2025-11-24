Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 2,399 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 223.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,708,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 131,833 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 53.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

