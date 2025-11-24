Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $796,000 in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 41.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after buying an additional 1,097,333 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 63.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 830,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,249,000 after acquiring an additional 624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth $37,646,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,163,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ZM opened at $78.63 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $199,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 152,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,330,582.32. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $157,785.06. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 391,848 shares of company stock worth $32,508,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZM

About Zoom Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.