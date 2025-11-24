Swiss National Bank Acquires 51,400 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of NetApp worth $66,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in NetApp by 108.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,947,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $313,997,000 after buying an additional 1,536,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $756,665,000 after buying an additional 1,024,626 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,007,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after acquiring an additional 931,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,728,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 686,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,529,000 after acquiring an additional 560,218 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 3.9%

NTAP opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

