Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $269,000 in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3,927.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Lincoln National by 354.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,040. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LNC opened at $39.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

