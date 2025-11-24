Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

