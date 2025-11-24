4,600 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $228.34 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.33 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.06. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

