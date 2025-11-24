Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.89 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

