iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stock Position Lowered by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,325,000 after acquiring an additional 323,185 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.03 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.