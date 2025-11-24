Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,845 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

