Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,159,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,779,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 591,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,991,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,609,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,051,000 after buying an additional 420,374 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

