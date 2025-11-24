Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

