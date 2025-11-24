Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.