Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 449,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,759 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA DEHP opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

