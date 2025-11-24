HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $15.45 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises approximately 3.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.2% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 5.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,467.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

