HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

HFR Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chevron by 141.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

