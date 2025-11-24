Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Stock Position Lifted by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,300,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,871,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,450,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,541,000 after purchasing an additional 640,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 3.7%

HBAN opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.