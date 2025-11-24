Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 931 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

DTE stock opened at $135.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average is $136.84. DTE Energy Company has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

