MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of MSCI worth $87,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 355.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2,666.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 47.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $562.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

