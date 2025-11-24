Rhumbline Advisers Has $81.25 Million Stake in SLB Limited $SLB

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,443 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of SLB worth $81,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SLB by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SLB in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SLB

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. This represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

SLB Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. SLB’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

About SLB

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

