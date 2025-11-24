Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 105,047 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,047 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $64,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE ALSN opened at $84.41 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.