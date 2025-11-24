Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

BKAG opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

