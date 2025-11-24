Prudential Financial Inc. Has $63.10 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,737 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,290,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,201,000 after purchasing an additional 449,776 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Crown Castle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,260,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,443,000 after buying an additional 2,072,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,430,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,841,000 after buying an additional 217,998 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.18.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

