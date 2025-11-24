Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $71,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $490.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.32, a PEG ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Zacks Research cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.93.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

