Prudential Financial Inc. Has $60.07 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,626 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $94.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

