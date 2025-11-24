Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,045,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after buying an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,063,916,000 after buying an additional 411,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $457.60 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.28. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.