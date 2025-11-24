Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,936 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 462,873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $77,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $182.90 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 115.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.