Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,897 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $110,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $267.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

