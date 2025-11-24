Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $120,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total transaction of $2,777,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,100,038.50. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total value of $103,687.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,467.83. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.25.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $234.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

