3,798 Shares in Brunswick Corporation $BC Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 103.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Brunswick by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Up 8.3%

NYSE:BC opened at $64.24 on Monday. Brunswick Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is -47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $51.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.