Maripau Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,791,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,511,000 after buying an additional 181,918 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $469.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

