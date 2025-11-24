Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,177 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,767,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,079,000 after buying an additional 153,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,536 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,101,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 50,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.