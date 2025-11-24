VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $326.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $372.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

