Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $203.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $206.94. The company has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.78.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.