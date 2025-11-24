Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $500,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,558.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of IAUM opened at $40.54 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $43.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

