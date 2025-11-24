20,407 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,677,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,643,000 after buying an additional 2,007,959 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,970,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,258 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,207,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 207,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,808,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after buying an additional 289,378 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.86 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.