Maripau Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 101.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

