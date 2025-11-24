Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

