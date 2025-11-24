Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises 44.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Texas Pacific Land worth $3,779,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $897.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $936.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,009.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $845.56 and a one year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

