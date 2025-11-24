Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $58.82 Million Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the quarter. Strategy accounts for about 0.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $58,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the first quarter valued at about $13,795,000. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in Strategy during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220 and sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Strategy Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $170.50 on Monday. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $166.31 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.44.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

