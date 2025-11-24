Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,258 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 86,878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

