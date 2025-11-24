Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 171,988 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,617,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,988 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group accounts for 0.4% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $37,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.25 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 18.57%.The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

