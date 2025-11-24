The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 407.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 9.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Madison Square Garden Stock Up 1.4%

MSGS opened at $216.67 on Monday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.41 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.