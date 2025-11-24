Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,832 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 836,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 398.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 192,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,012,000 after buying an additional 464,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 82.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. UBS Group cut their price target on Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

