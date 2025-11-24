Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 23,138 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 9.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays raised Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

NYSE:BG opened at $94.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

