Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 634 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 33.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 27.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 79,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,679.08. The trade was a 53.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,727,414. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 0.52. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.