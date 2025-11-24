Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $2,735,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,068. The trade was a 55.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $5,077,212.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,321. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

